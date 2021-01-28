Curious Kids Live: join us to learn about rainforests

Where in the world do you find rainforests? What are the weird and wonderful creatures that live there? Is the rainforest under threat? And what about people – is the rainforest their home too?

The Conversation’s series Curious Kids responds to children’s questions on all sorts of topics – ranging from why dogs are so cute to how much a cloud weighs. Now, we’re going live. Join us online to get answers from experts on a subject primary school kids may cover as part of their curriculum: the rainforest.

We’ll begin by talking about why rainforests are important, how they can be looked after, and who – and what – lives there. Then we’ll get into answering as many questions from children as we can, so send your queries to us at curiouskids@theconversation.com, or tweet us @ConversationUK with #curiouskids.

The Conversation’s Curious Kids editor Grace Allen will host the online discussion at 2pm GMT on February 4, with:

Louise Gentle, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation at Nottingham Trent University

Liana Chua, Reader in Anthropology at Brunel University London.

You can watch the webinar live on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter from 2pm GMT on February 4.

Join the mailing list to receive those links and reminders straight in your inbox, and to invite a friend to the webinar.