Detectado el resplandor de una colisión entre dos planetas gigantes

Disclosure statement

Simon Lock recibe fondos de UK Natural Environment Research Council (grant NE/V014129/1).

Zoe Leinhardt recibe fondos de UK Science and Technology Facilities Council (grant number ST/V000454/1).

Matthew Kenworthy does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.