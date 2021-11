Dune: simulamos el clima del planeta Arrakis para comprobar si los humanos podríamos sobrevivir en él

Disclosure statement

Alex Farnsworth recibe financiación de UK Research and Innovation. Está afiliado al Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (ITP), Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Sebastian Steinig recibe financiación del Natural Environment Research Council y ha recibido apoyo del Jean Golding Institute for data science and data-intensive research de la Universidad de Bristol.

Michael Farnsworth does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.