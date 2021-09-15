 Menu Close
The Conversation
BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAP

During COVID lockdown, is it OK to go to the beach? We asked 5 experts

Sunanda Creagh, The Conversation, Brett Mitchell, C Raina MacIntyre, Catherine Bennett, Hassan Vally, Jon Iredell

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Many Sydneysiders have been heading to beaches in their local areas as the weather warms, leading authorities in certain spots to restrict access last weekend and prompting furious debate online.

The current NSW public health orders allow people to leave home “to undertake exercise or outdoor recreation” under certain strict conditions (which may be different depending on what local government area you live in).

In Victoria, stay at home restrictions allow people in most areas to leave home for exercise, also under certain strict conditions.

So, if it’s allowed under the public health orders for your area, is it OK to go to the beach? We asked five experts.

A diagram showing 4 ticks and 1 cross
CC BY-ND

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 133,300 academics and researchers from 4,147 institutions.

Register now