Facebook’s block on news sources in Australia is affecting The Conversation Africa

Facebook has blocked access to news websites for its Australian users in response to legislation that aims to force it to bargain with publishers. The impact has been immediate and dramatic, affecting all news outlets in the country.

There has also been collateral damage beyond Australia. Although the action targeted Australia media, including The Conversation Australia, all the sites in the Conversation network have had their material blocked. It means that you will not be able to share articles from The Conversation Africa on Facebook.

Ways are being sought to address the situation and we will keep you posted. In the meantime, we urge you to continue reading our work on our website and sharing it through email or other social media.