Families of athletes with dementia linked to brain trauma on watching somebody you love disappear – Uncharted Brain podcast part 2

Dementia doesn’t just affect older people. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a form of dementia that athletes from a whole range of sports can develop. It’s now at the centre of a number of legal challenges involving sports from rugby to American football.

After Lisa McHale’s husband Tom, a former NFL player, died in 2008, she received a request from researchers at Boston University School of Medicine to study his brain for signs of CTE.

“I remember thinking: ‘Well, Tom never had any concussion but I would imagine you need control subjects,’” McHale told us. “But when they came back to me, they said Tom had chronic traumatic encephalopathy – a pretty severe case, pretty progressed for a 45-year-old.” She says that learning more about the the disease has been extremely helpful in processing what happened to her husband.

Today, McHale is director of family relations at the US-based Concussion Legacy Foundation, which works with family members who lost loved ones after they developed CTE. Matt Smith, a sports psychologist at the University of Winchester, recently led a research project interviewing some of these family members about their experiences.

“It was very noticeable how confused the families were at first [by their loved ones’ behaviour],” says Smith. Some people talked about their husbands suddenly being prone to rage and various erratic behaviours like risky business ventures.

Smith has been impressed by the interviewees’ determination to change things for the better and make sport safer. “The family members’ motivation to be interviewed was not only to tell their story, but also if their story could help others,” he tells us.

