How coronavirus has changed us: join an online discussion with three experts in human behaviour

Do you remember where you were when you heard that the COVID-19 outbreak had become a pandemic? For many of us, that day – March 11 2020 – was the day that everything changed. Suddenly, a rumbling news story about a mystery illness became a matter of concern for every single person on the planet.

It’s easy to forget what things were like before the pandemic, now we are so used to wearing masks, washing our hands constantly and keeping metres apart from other human beings wherever we can. But the truth is that coronavirus has changed our lives completely – from the way we work to our social interactions and how we spend our leisure time.

To reflect on a year of lockdowns, closed borders and social distancing, join us for an online discussion with three experts in human behaviour about how this virus has changed us, and how long the effects might last.

COVID-19 Editor Megan Clement will host the panel at 11am GMT on March 11, with the following guests:

Nilu Ahmed, Lecturer in Social Sciences, University of Bristol



Sheheryar Banuri, Associate Professor in the School of Economics, University of East Anglia



Karen Mak, Research Fellow in Behavioural Science and Health, UCL

The webinar will be free to watch directly via these links on Facebook, YouTube and on Twitter. No registration is needed. You can sign up to receive a reminder about the event here.