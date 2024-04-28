How high can I jump on the Moon? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast

Imagine you’re lucky enough to travel all the way to the Moon, and you’re bouncing around in your space suit, exploring its surface. How high could you jump?

That’s what Miles, aged nine, from London, wanted to know. And so we found him an expert in astrophysics to help find the answer!

Listen to The Conversation’s Curious Kids, a podcast where kids get answers direct from experts.

You can read a print version of this story here.

The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast is published in partnership with FunKids, the UK’s children’s radio station. It’s hosted and produced by Eloise. The executive producer is Gemma Ware.

If you have a question you’d like us to answer, you can email it to curiouskids@theconversation.com, or record and send your question to us directly at funkidslive.com/curious.

And explore more articles from our Curious Kids series at The Conversation.

Disclosure statement:

Jacco van Loon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.