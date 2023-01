Images de science : des dépôts fantomatiques dans les Cyclades

Disclosure statement

This project was partially funded by INSU-CNRS Tellus and Syster Projects to Javier Escartin (2016) and Jean-Emmanuel Martelat (2018), and with partial support by RAMONES, funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, under grant agreement N°101017808 (to Javier Escartin and Paraskevi Nomikou). This work was also partially funded by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) – Project-ID 364653263 – TRR 235 to William D. Orsi. Additional support was provided by internal funds from ENS, IPGP, U. of Lyon, and U. of Bergen.