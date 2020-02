Kepemimpinan yang beretika diperlukan untuk memulihkan integritas BUMN

Disclosure statement

Dedy Eryanto sedang menempuh Pendidikan Program Doktoral di School of Business and Government, Victoria University of Wellington - New Zealand atas beasiswa dari Lembaga Pengelola Dana Pendidikan (LPDP), Kementerian Keuangan Republik Indonesia

Iris van Eeden Jones and Karin Lasthuizen do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.