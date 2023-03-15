 Menu Close
Note from the editor: Article withdrawn on 14 March 2023

We recently retracted an article, “Médicament: voici comment distinguer le vrai du faux”. The article contained plagiarised material, violating our editorial standards. This was brought to our attention after the article had been published.

