Riset: kematian global akibat penyakit jamur naik dua kali lipat dalam satu dekade

Disclosure statement

Dr Denning and family hold Founder shares in F2G Ltd, a University of Manchester spin-out antifungal discovery company, and share options in TFF Pharma. He acts or has recently acted as a consultant to Pulmatrix, Pulmocide, Biosergen, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Rostra Therapeutics, Mucpharma PTY and Lifemine Therapeutics. In the last 3 years, he has been paid for talks on behalf of Mundipharma, BioRad, Basilea, Gilead, Avir and Pfizer. He has been involved in multiple guideline groups, primarily focussed on diagnostics and aspergillosis. He was the founder of Global Action For Fungal Infections in 2013, and was its unpaid Chief Executive until 2023.