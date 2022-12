Selandia Baru resmi melarang penjualan rokok untuk satu generasi: 6 alasan mendukung kebijakan ini

Disclosure statement

Janet Hoek receives funding from the Health Research Council of New Zealand and Cancer Society of New Zealand; she has previously held grants from the Royal Society Marsden Fund. She co-directs ASPIRE 2025, A University of Otago Research Centre whose researchers work to support the Government's Smokefree 2025 goal. She has served on government, crown entity and NGO advisory groups to support public health policy goals and is currently a member of the Health Coalition Aotearoa's Smokefree Expert Advisory Group.