The Conversation Africa is on WhatsApp

The Conversation Africa has set up a COVID-19 WhatsApp service to help stem misinformation around the virus.

The service will send out broadcast messages each week with content from our site.

There are three WhatsApp numbers running – one in South Africa, the other in Kenya and the third in Ghana. To subscribe to the service, choose one number, save it to your contacts and send us the word “subscribe”. Alternatively click on the words “subscribe” below to sign up.

The South African number is +27 76 771 2387. Subscribe

The Kenyan number is +254 741 976111. Subscribe

The Ghanaian number is +233 541 946552. Subscribe