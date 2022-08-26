 Menu Close
The Conversation
Lukas Coch/AAP

The Morrison inquiry, Robodebt royal commission, and the jobs summit

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Associate Professor of journalism Dr. Caroline Fisher talk about this week in politics.

They discuss the government’s announcement of a royal commission into Robodebt, and the inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison’s power grab, when he was secretly appointed to multiple ministries.

They also canvass the coming jobs and skills summit, where a “broken” industrial relations system and the push by employers for more migrants will be central and contentious issues.

