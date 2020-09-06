Victoria’s path out of COVID-19 lockdown – quick reference guides

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Sunday announced steps to slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

There are four steps before Victoria totally opens up - a goal Andrews refers to as “COVID-normal”. Melburnians will have to wait a bit longer than regional Victorians before an easing of curfews and restrictions on leaving the house.

But there is now a clear set of thresholds and restrictions for what a COVID “safe” Victoria should look like over the coming months:

The easing of restrictions for regional Victoria starts at Step 2, and involves some thresholds that are independent of metropolitan Melbourne.