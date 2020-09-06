The Conversation
Shutterstock/The Conversation

Victoria’s path out of COVID-19 lockdown – quick reference guides

Liam Petterson, Michael Hopkin, Wes Mountain, The Conversation

Authors

Partners

View all partners

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Sunday announced steps to slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

There are four steps before Victoria totally opens up - a goal Andrews refers to as “COVID-normal”. Melburnians will have to wait a bit longer than regional Victorians before an easing of curfews and restrictions on leaving the house.

But there is now a clear set of thresholds and restrictions for what a COVID “safe” Victoria should look like over the coming months:

The easing of restrictions for regional Victoria starts at Step 2, and involves some thresholds that are independent of metropolitan Melbourne.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 112,100 academics and researchers from 3,668 institutions.

Register now