Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a curved desk with the nation's premiers and chief ministers at the National Cabinet meeting.
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: Albanese holds his first National Cabinet

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

This week the pair discuss Australia’s escalating energy crisis - and how a lack of clear energy policy got us here.

They also canvass the Fair Work Commission’s decision this week that increased the minimum wage by 5.2% and its potential impact on the spiralling cost-of-living, as well as the Albanese government’s first National Cabinet meeting.

