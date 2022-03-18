VIDEO: Campaigning in WA, Morrison distinguishes good Labor from bad Labor

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Change Governance Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

With Anthony Albanese drawing level with Scott Morrison as “better PM” in Newspoll, they canvass the PM’s ill-judged dig at the opposition leader over his ‘makeover’, and Morrison’s attempt to make WA Premier Mark McGowan his new best friend while campaigning in Western Australia.

They also discuss the priorities for the March 29 budget that Josh Frydenberg has outlined – some targeted help on the cost of living and an attack on the nation’s debt.