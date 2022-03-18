 Menu Close
The Conversation
Anthony Albanese
MATT TURNER/AAP

VIDEO: Campaigning in WA, Morrison distinguishes good Labor from bad Labor

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Change Governance Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

With Anthony Albanese drawing level with Scott Morrison as “better PM” in Newspoll, they canvass the PM’s ill-judged dig at the opposition leader over his ‘makeover’, and Morrison’s attempt to make WA Premier Mark McGowan his new best friend while campaigning in Western Australia.

They also discuss the priorities for the March 29 budget that Josh Frydenberg has outlined – some targeted help on the cost of living and an attack on the nation’s debt.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 143,100 academics and researchers from 4,323 institutions.

Register now