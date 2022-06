University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team, look at the first week of an Albanese government.

They discuss the latest interest rate hike, the energy crisis that’s part of the escalating cost of living, and the nuclear talk coming from Coalition figures. It’s been a hard week for the government – but one bright spot was Anthony Albanese’s trip to Indonesia.