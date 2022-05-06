VIDEO: Election focus is on hip pocket nerve with rising living costs and interest rates

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They discuss the interest rate rise, with neither side sure how it will affect people’s votes. Labor holds its polling lead but Anthony Albanese, who had a stumble this week, will need to avoid any more slips as the campaign heads into its final fortnight.

Paddy and Michelle also canvass the teals’ campaigns and especially the battle in Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong and the University of Canberra’s research in Wentworth.