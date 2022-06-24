VIDEO: Federal government brings COVID back onto the agenda

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Professor Chris Wallace discuss the week in politics.

They canvass the Albanese government’s reaction to Sri Lankan people smugglers trying to reactivate their trade. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is heading overseas again, at attend the NATO summit in Madrid. He will also visit Paris to meet Emmanual Macron, and is expected to go to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy, who has warmly welcomed Australia military aid.

Chris and Michelle also discuss this week’s public service shakeup, and the government stepping up its messaging on COVID, which is still costing many lives every week.