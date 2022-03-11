VIDEO: Floods bring Morrison more trouble; Labor’s Kimberley Kitching remembered

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They canvass the flood disaster that has gripped parts of eastern Australia and Scott Morrison’s visit to affected areas. In Lismore an over-cautious PM, with memories of bad footage from the bushfires, avoided too much media exposure (apart from a news conference), and got some blowback for that.

They also discuss the role defence and national security are playing as the parties ramp up their campaigning efforts, and Anthony Albanese works to avoid the “wedge”.

Finally, they remember Kimberley Kitching, the Labor senator who died suddenly this week, aged 52.