University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team, look at the last week of the campaign as Australians head to the polls.

Michelle and Emma discuss key wage and unemployment figures playing into the campaign, Labor taking a (modest) gamble with its costings, and the impact (or lack of it) of Anthony Albanese’s mistakes. Also, will those polls perform better than in 2019?