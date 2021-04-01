 Menu Close
The Conversation
Scott Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley stand in front of a screen, displaying Morrison's newly appointed cabinet
Lukas Coch/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a cabinet reshuffle and the ALP National Conference

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s cabinet reshuffle, an attempt to be seen as taking action of the problems presented by cabinet ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds - despite the ongoing problem of disgraced MP Andrew Laming. The pair also discuss the ALP National Conference, some of the policy announcements, and the differences this year due to the virtual nature of the conference.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 124,200 academics and researchers from 3,965 institutions.

Register now