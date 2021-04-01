VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a cabinet reshuffle and the ALP National Conference

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s cabinet reshuffle, an attempt to be seen as taking action of the problems presented by cabinet ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds - despite the ongoing problem of disgraced MP Andrew Laming. The pair also discuss the ALP National Conference, some of the policy announcements, and the differences this year due to the virtual nature of the conference.