4 year-old, plays with the Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Bucharest, Romania
Andreea Alexandru/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week that shook the world

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Change Governance Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

They talk about the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, the immense uncertainty this has created, and the west’s response with rounds of sanctions.

They also canvass the government’s announcement a RAAF plane was targeted with a laser attack by a Chinese naval vessel that was sailing through Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile at home, as the election approaches, Anthony Albanese is on a charm offensive, featuring in an Australian Women’s Weekly interview with his partner, Jodie Haydon.

