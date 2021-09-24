VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on AUKUS fallout and the government moving to net zero

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week they canvass the announcement of the AUKUS security agreement between the United States, Britain and Australia, in particular the reaction of the French to what has been seen as a failure of diplomacy by Australia, which without notice reneged on its previous submarine deal, resulting in severe tension between the two countries.

They also discuss Australia’s evolving climate change policy, and Treasurer Josh Frydenburg’s speech clearly signalling the government is on a pathway to firmly signing up to a 2050 net zero emissions target for the November Glasgow climate conference.