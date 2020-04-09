The Conversation
Lukas Coch/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Australia’s exit out of coronavirus restrictions

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Michelle Grattan talks with Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher (remotely) about the week in politics, including the week in parliament, the government’s coronavirus policy, and the wider effects of the crisis.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 100,800 academics and researchers from 3,219 institutions.

Register now