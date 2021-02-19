 Menu Close
The Conversation
Scott Morrison in the house of representatives
Lukas Coch/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Brittany Higgins, BOOT and Facebook

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the political and personal ramifications of the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, as well as a victory of the crossbench in the government’s decision to abandon watering down the BOOT provision of their fairwork amendment. Also discussed, Facebook’s decision to prevent the publication of news media on its website.

