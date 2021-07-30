 Menu Close
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changes in opposition policy

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the extension of the Sydney lockdown, and the anti-lockdown protests which took place over the weekend. It has been announced the defence force will assist in enforcing the lockdown restrictions, and the government is providing more financial support for those who have lost income due to the restrictions.

They also discuss the changes in Labor policy in preparation for the next election, and what it will mean to some of their voting base.

