University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss Australia’s worsening diplomatic relationship with China, the border feud between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palazczuk, a hitch in the development of the Oxford vaccine, and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ roadmap out of stage four lockdown.