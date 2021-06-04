 Menu Close
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on favourable GDP figures and Melbourne in lockdown

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the government’s coronavirus support payment for Victorians who have lost work as a result of the latest lockdown - and the wider state/federal relations underpinning it.

Also discussed are this week’s GDP figures, Christian Porter’s decision to cease his defamation action against the ABC, and the difficulty the government has had in vaccinating aged care workers and residents.

