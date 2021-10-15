 Menu Close
The Conversation
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on high noon climate negotiations, and pressure on Albanese over MP Anthony Byrne

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week they discuss Scott Morrison’s battle to get a deal with the Nationals, as Australia is under international pressure to deliver something meaningful for Glasgow.

They also canvass the sensational evidence given to the Victorian Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission on nefarious practices in the Victorian Labor Party. During the hearings, the MP for Holt, Anthony Byrne admitted to branch stacking, posing a dilemma for Anthony Albanese.

