VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on high noon climate negotiations, and pressure on Albanese over MP Anthony Byrne

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week they discuss Scott Morrison’s battle to get a deal with the Nationals, as Australia is under international pressure to deliver something meaningful for Glasgow.

They also canvass the sensational evidence given to the Victorian Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission on nefarious practices in the Victorian Labor Party. During the hearings, the MP for Holt, Anthony Byrne admitted to branch stacking, posing a dilemma for Anthony Albanese.