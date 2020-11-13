VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Joel Fitzgibbon, Christian Porter and Australia special forces in Afghanistan

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis Dr Laine Dare discuss the week in politics.

This week the pair discuss the outcome of the US elections, an explosive episode of Four Corners calling into question the culture of parliament house and Joel Fitzgibbon’s departure from the front bench. They also discuss the recently announced appointment of a special investigator, who will prepare a brief into allegations of war crimes committed by Australia soldiers in Afghanistan.