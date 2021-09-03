 Menu Close
The Conversation
Scott Morrison during question time
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national accounts and national cabinet

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the state of the federation generally - with various states experiencing varying levels of lockdown and case exposure. Despite the disparity, the federal government is pushing to treat the virus as endemic.

They also discuss the economic growth experienced in the June quarter, and the prime minister’s further attempts to keep the minutes of national cabinet confidential.

CORRECTION: I misspoke when I said Queensland and NSW were making it clear they would not be dictated to - this should be Queensland and Western Australia. MG

