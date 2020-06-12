The Conversation
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on protests, social-distancing, and domestic borders

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics including: the protesters advocating police reform, the treatment of indigenous peoples, and to show solidarity with the black lives matter movement, the high rate of incarceration amongst indigenous people, the PM and treasurer Josh Frydenberg calling for all state borders to be opened, the trans tasman bubble, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologising for the robodebt scheme.

