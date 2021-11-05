VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison’s foreign misadventure

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

They talk about how Scott Morrison fared at the G20 Summit and the Glasgow Climate Conference, in a trip dominated by the spectacular row with the French over the cancellation of their submarine deal. On the sidelines of the G20 French President Emmanuel Macron labelled Scott Morrison a liar and the PM responded with some very undiplomatic leaking.

Now back home, Morrison will try to “move on”, with a campaigning trip through NSW and Victoria in the coming week.