The Conversation
Scott Morrison in the house of representatives
Lukas Coch/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison’s response to the culture of Parliament House

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the latest in a growing list of allegations concerning sexual misconduct in Parliament House, and Scott Morrison’s response - a mea culpa, the possibility of quotas for women in the Liberal party, and a botched press conference. Also discussed is the likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle in light of the separate crisis’ involving Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds.

