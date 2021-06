Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the outcomes of Scott Morrison’s attendance at the G7 summit in Cornwall, including a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, and a free trade agreement with the UK.

Also discussed is the relocation of the Biloela Tamil family and what comes next for them, as well as a revision of the health advice concerning the AstraZeneca vaccine.