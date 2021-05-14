VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the 2021-22 budget

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss budget week - from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s speech in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night, to Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s budget reply speech on Thursday. The pair dive into the prospects of this being an “election budget”, the difficulty for an opposition party in finding critique of a big spending budget, and the dreaded return to austerity.