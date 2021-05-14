 Menu Close
The Conversation
Josh Frydenberg holding the 2021-22 budget
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the 2021-22 budget

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss budget week - from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s speech in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night, to Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s budget reply speech on Thursday. The pair dive into the prospects of this being an “election budget”, the difficulty for an opposition party in finding critique of a big spending budget, and the dreaded return to austerity.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 126,800 academics and researchers from 4,020 institutions.

Register now