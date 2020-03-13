VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s stimulus

Michelle Grattan talks with Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher about the week in politics, including the worsening coronavirus situation, and the specifics of the government’s $17.6 billion stimulus package.
Michelle Grattan talks with Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher about the week in politics, including the worsening coronavirus situation, and the specifics of the government’s $17.6 billion stimulus package.
Write an article and join a growing community of more than 98,300 academics and researchers from 3,170 institutions.