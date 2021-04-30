VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the COVID situation in India, Mike Pezzullo and the upcoming budget

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the coronavirus situation in India, where more than 300,000 new cases have been recorded each day this week. The pair dive into what the government is and isn’t doing to support the developing country, and Australian citizens stranded there. The pair also discuss the ‘drums of war’ heard by Secretary of the Home of Affairs Department Mike Pezzullo, and the upcoming budget.