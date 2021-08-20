 Menu Close
Police officers in protective equipment waiting for Afghan refugee arrivals
Richard Wainwright/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the legacy of the Afghanistan War

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the evacuation from Afghanistan as the Taliban returns to power - in particular, the government’s moral obligation to Afghan translators who assisted the Australian Defence Force, and the government’s stance on Afghan refugees.

They also discuss recent COVID outbreaks in Indigenous communities, and the announcement that the vaccine will be mandatory for QANTAS employees.

