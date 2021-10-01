 Menu Close
Scott Morrison
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Nationals and climate policy, the push for independent candidates, and Malcolm Turnbull

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and Professor Lain Dare of the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis at the University of Canberra discuss the week in politics.

On climate policy, they canvass the need for Scott Morrison to finalise a deal with the Nationals as the Glasgow climate conferences draws near.

While Morrison negotiates with Barnaby Joyce, in the electorate local groups are ramping up to back independent candidates to run in government-held seats on climate policy.

Michelle and Lain also discuss former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s scathing attack on the government, when he accused Morrison of deceitful conduct in dealing with the French and risking Australia’s national security.

