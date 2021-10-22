 Menu Close
The Conversation
The Nationals carbon meeting
Dominic Giannini/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Nationals’ climate conundrum and the integrity deficit in federal politics

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

They canvass the Nationals playing hardball in their efforts to land a deal over the 2050 net zero target Scott Morrison intends to take to the Glasgow climate conference.

They also discuss the decision by the government to shut down a potential inquiry into whether Christian Porter breached parliamentary privilege by refusing to reveal the sources of donations towards his defamation case against the ABC.

Meanwhile on Labor’s side, Anthony Albanese awaits the outcome of a Finance department investigation of MP Anthony Byrne’s employment of “ghost” staffers.

