 Menu Close
The Conversation
A sign in Bondi, Sydney reading "Keep 1.5m" apart
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the PM’s apology and Brisbane 2032

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the proposed changes to the vaccine rollout announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday, which would allow regional pharmacies to apply to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also discussed is the upcoming vote by the UNESCO World Heritage Commitee to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger”, and the Summer Olympics and Paralympics to take place in Brisbane in 2032.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 130,700 academics and researchers from 4,107 institutions.

Register now