The Conversation
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Port of Darwin, India’s second wave, and next week’s budget

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss India’s second coronavirus wave - and the Australian citizens stranded there. Also discussed is the defence review into the 99-year lease of the Port of Darwin by Chinese company Landbridge, and how it will be viewed in light of the Foreign Relations Act, recently used to tear up the “Belt and Road” agreement between the Victoria and Chinese governments. Lastly, Michelle provides insight into what we can expect from next week’s budget.

