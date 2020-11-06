VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Queensland election, the US election, and the reserve bank

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week the pair discuss the outcome of the Queensland election, the likely outcome and repercussions of the US election, as well as Christine Holgate’s resignation as CEO of Australia post, and the government’s securing of additional possible vaccination distribution agreements.

Correction from Michelle Grattan: Speaking about the Queensland election, I misspoke, saying the LNP preferenced Jackie Trad over Labor, when I meant to say preferenced the Greens candidate over Labor, enabling that candidate to get across the line