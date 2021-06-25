VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the return of Barnaby Joyce

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the parliamentary sitting week, which commenced with a spill of the National party, resulting in Barnaby Joyce being elected leader of the party and deputy prime minister. Subsequently some Nationals abandoned their Liberal colleagues to put forward amendments on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan legislation.

The question now is, can a new peace be formed in the Coalition?