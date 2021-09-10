 Menu Close
The Conversation
An abandoned fountain in the Canberra CBD
Dan Himbrechts/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the ‘roadmap to freedom’

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the National Summit on Women’s Safety, focusing on the prime minister’s opening address and the criticism it attracted. This criticism came at the same time that Scott Morrison attracted significant flack for travelling to Sydney from Canberra and back again over the weekend, to see his family on Father’s Day.

They also discuss the New South Wales roadmap to freedom, and revelations that Greg Hunt possibly could have secured more Pfizer in June of last year.

