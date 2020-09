University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the upcoming 6 October budget, the government’s plans to reform the insolvency system, comments made by former Prime Minister Paul Keating on the reserve bank, and former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s thoughts on the government’s ‘gas-lead recovery’.